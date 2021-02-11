Silver Alert canceled after 86-year-old Swansea man found safe

SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing 86-year-old Swansea man was found safe in Middleboro on Thursday.

John McIntosh had been last seen by family members at his home around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Swansea Police Department.

He was tracked down more than 24 hours later on Interstate 495 north near Exit 6, police said.

McIntosh was previously reported missing in 2019 and later found in Middletown, Rhode Island, police added.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)