Silver Alert issued after 65-year-old Medford woman disappears

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old Medford woman who disappeared Wednesday after dropping her husband off at work, officials said.

Maria Carvalho was last seen by her husband around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday when she dropped him off at Costa Fruit & Produce at 18 Bunker Hill Industrial Park in Charlestown, according to the Medford Police Department.

Carvalho’s husband told police that his wife was driving a black Ford Escape SUV bearing Massachusetts registration 2SK163.

She never returned home after dropping him off and was not in possession of her cellphone, police said.

A search of hospitals in Boston, Everett, Somerville, Medford, and Melrose proved unsuccessful.

The GPS in Carvalho’s vehicle cannot be tracked, the Ford Motor Company told police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Medford Police Department at 781-395-1212.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)