PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a 63-year-old man who has gone missing from his assisted living facility.

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to find Jonathan Leach, who is 6′ tall and 150 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes and is unshaven. Leach was reported missing at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Portsmouth, New Hampshire Police Department. He was last seen walking away from the facility on Pleasant Street around 11 a.m. He was wearing a navy T-shirt and gray shorts and was carrying a blue and tan tote bag. Leach reportedly has dementia.

If anyone encounters Leach, they’re asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at 603-427-1500.

