HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who went missing in Hampton, New Hampshire during a snowstorm on Friday morning.

Roland “Kenny” Beaudry, 52, was last seen around 7 a.m. in the area of the marsh by Tuttle Avenue, according to Hampton police.

“Beaudry may be suffering from mental health distress and with the current weather conditions we

are concerned for his safety,” Hampton police wrote in a press release.

Beaudry is described as standing 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers.

Neighbors are asked to check their surrounding property and buildings.

Anyone with information on Beaudry’s whereabouts is asked to call Hampton police at 603-929-4444.

