OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old Oxford man.

Daniel Ausus was last seen around noon on Thursday driving a white 2016 Nissan Altima with Massachusetts plate 12GN38, according to state police.

He was reportedly going to UMass Medical Center in Worcester but never arrived there.

Ausmus is described as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, a blue plaid flannel shirt, a cream-colored winter jacket with a brown collar, black sweatpants, and blue slip-on Skechers shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Oxford Police Officer Losee at 508-987-0156.

