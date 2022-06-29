EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are seeking the public’s help in finding an 81-year-old who reportedly suffers from dementia.

George Blodgett was reported missing at around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, after telling his wife at 5 p.m. that he was traveling to Beverly, Mass. for the evening. According to the Exeter Police Department, Blodgett did not return home, and is believed to be operating a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, with a NH registration of 467-4562.

Blodgett is described as being 6’0″ and 230 pounds, though he may appear thinner, with gray hair and brown eyes. In a Silver alert issued by New Hampshire State Police, he was also described as potentially wearing a brown-checkered shirt and tan pants.

State police said that, according to his wife, Blodgett also suffers from dementia. If contact is made with Blodgett, people are asked to notify the Exeter Police Department at (603) 772-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)