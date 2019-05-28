LYNNFIELD (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Lynnfield man.
Adrian J. Mullett, 84, was last seen leaving his house early Monday evening.
He is described to be about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, with a medium build.
Mullett is believed to be driving a white 2017 Buick Regal.
Anyone with information on Mullett’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
