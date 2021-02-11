Silver Alert issued for missing 86-year-old Swansea man

SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old Swansea man.

John McIntosh was last seen by family members at his home around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Swansea Police Department.

McIntosh is known to go out on frequent drives to casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton, Rhode Island, his family told police.

Checks at those casinos, as well as area hospitals, have proved unsuccessful, police said.

McIntosh is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 170 pounds, with blue eyes, white hair, goatee-style facial hair, and Navy tattoos on his arms.

He was last seen wearing jeans, white sneakers, a plaid shirt, a black leather hat, and a jacket.

Police say McIntosh could be driving a red 2000 extended cab Ford F-150 with Massachusetts license plate 9LF612.

McIntosh was previously reported missing in 2019 and later found in Middletown, Rhode Island, police added.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police at 508-674-8464.

