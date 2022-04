BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing woman.

Nancy Campagnone, 74, was last seen at 11 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

She may be driving a 2006 Toyota Hatchback with aging dark blue paint. The license plate number is 2GN586.

Anyone with information is urged to give the police a call.

