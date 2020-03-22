Silver alert issued for missing Dover man

DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing 64-year-old man in Dover, officials said.

Scott Oglevee left his house on foot Saturday morning around 11 a.m. and did not return, police said.

He was seen in the town center around 3 p.m. multiple times, according to police.

Local police conducted an exhaustive search with the Massachusetts Police Air Wing on Saturday night, but to no avail.

Oglevee has Alzheimer’s and is described as a 5 foot, 9 inch white man, weighing approximately 170 pounds, police said.

He was last seen wearing a beige North Face Jacket, tan cargo pants and glasses and maybe wearing a baseball cap, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 508-785-1130.

