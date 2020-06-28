Silver alert issued for missing Maynard woman

MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing from Maynard, officials said.

An officer encountered the woman, Betty Thorndike, around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday after she asked for directions to a place in Plymouth, officials said.

When the officer checked the address in Plymouth later that day they learned that she had not arrived, police said.

An investigation determined that Thorndike recently moved to Maynard from Plymouth and suffers from memory impairment, according to police.

Officers issued a silver alert on Saturday in an effort to locate her safely, officials said.

Thorndike was last seen driving a gray Honda Accord with the registration PL401.

She may be heading in the direction of Plymouth, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Maynard Police Department at 978-897-1011 or 911.

