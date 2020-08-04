Silver Alert issued for missing New Hampshire woman

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 87-year-old woman, officials announced Tuesday.

A search is underway for Vera Arvidson, of Derry, according to New Hampshire State Police. She said to have missed a recent doctor’s appointment.

Arvidson is believed to be driving a blue 2013 Chevrolet Equinox with plate number 197087, police said.

She is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, about 155 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Arvidson reportedly suffers from dementia, cardiac issues, chronic COPD, and increased confusion.

No additional details were immediately available.

