Silver alert issued for missing NH man with dementia

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are seeking the public’s help in their search for an elderly man with dementia.

William F. Tarbox, 74, of Moultonborough was last seen driving a 2006 silver Chevy Impala with NH license plate: “PAT-T” near Center Harbor around 7 p.m. Friday night, according to a release issued by police.

Tarbox was wearing a light brown jacket, jeans and a camouflage hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Moultonborough Police Department at 603-476-2400 or New Hampshire state police at 603-223-4381.

