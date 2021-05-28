HAVERHILL, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are seeking the public’s help in their search for two men with dementia.

Richard McDanolds, 91, and Wayne McDanolds, 65, of Haverhill, New Hampshire were last seen driving a 2008 red Chevy Aveo with New Hampshire license plate 3976581 on Mace Road in Haverhill around 10 p.m. on May 27.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Haverhill Police Departmant at 603-787-2222 or New Hampshire State Police Communications at 603-223-4381.

Photos of Richard and Wayne are attached. pic.twitter.com/2G578kPIg5 — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) May 28, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)