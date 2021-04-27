Silver Alert issued for missing Quincy man

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are seeking the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who reportedly suffers from diabetes and hearing loss.

Jin Qing Tang, 72, was last seen leaving his home on Quincy Shore Drive to go for a walk around 9 a.m. Tuesday and has not yet returned, according to police.

Tang is described as a 5 foot, 6 inch tall Asian American man with short gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white hat, black jacket with a hood, gray pants, and black sneakers with no laces.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 617-745-5830.

