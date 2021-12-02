OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly Oxford man who never made it to the hospital Thursday.

Daniel Asmus, 73, was last seen driving a white Nissan Altima with Massachusetts plates that read, “12GN38” to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester around noontime, according to police.

He was wearing a blue T-shirt, plaid flannel shirt, a cream-colored winter jacket and blue slip-on shoes.

Asmus is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 508-987-0156.

