RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a Randolph woman living with memory loss.

Marie Depestre, 86, was last seen at her apartment on Decelle Drive around 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to state police.

Depestre is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing a yellow sweater.

She speaks Haitian Creole and has gone missing in the past, police said.

Anyone with information on Depestre’s whereabouts is urged to call the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212.

