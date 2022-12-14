WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Webster, Mass., have issued a Silver Alert for two elderly residents who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions.

Officials say Janusz Melewski, 77, and Stanislawa Melewski, 94, have not been seen since Tuesday, Dec. 13, when they stopped while traveling through Shrewsbury.

The Melewski’s were believed to be traveling in a 2001 Lincoln Continental when they asked for directions around 6:15 p.m.

The vehicle was described as being gray, with Massachusetts plates reading “976JVO.” Police also noted that the Melewski’s are known to avoid driving on major highways.

A stock image of the Melewski’s vehicle: a gray 2001 Lincoln Continental with MA plates that read “976JVO.” Image provided by the Webster Police Department.

Anyone who sees or may have seen the individuals or the vehicle are asked to call the Webster Police Department at (508) 943-1212.

