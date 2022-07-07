HAMPSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old who reportedly suffers from dementia and was last sighted on Wednesday.

State Police said John Matson was seen walking away from his home on Amy Lane in Hampstead around 3:30 p.m. and was reported missing by his wife after he never returned.

He was described as being 6’0″ and weighing 180 lbs. with gray hair, blue eyes and a beard.

Police added that Matson is possibly wearing a “red/white and blue” button-up shirt and gray shorts.

Authorities asked that if contact is made with Matson, that the public contact the Hampstead Police Department at 603-329-5700.

