BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters to Tufts Medical Center in Chinatown had a relatively smooth ride into work on the first work day of the Orange Line shutdown, thanks in part to a temporary new Silver Line stop.

MBTA officials stood by outside the Silver Line stop near the hospital, offering commuters guidance as they made their way to work. The Orange Line stop at the hospital doesn’t have shuttle bus service for most of the day as the rest of the line does, only serviced by buses in the early morning and late at night. The T added extra Silver Line service to fill that gap.

In Chinatown, T officials have placed extra signage in several languages to help with communication barriers, and have not heard of any major issues reported in that neighborhood in particular. Tufts Medical officials said they have a help line set up for people with transit questions, but so far have not received any calls.

Patient Jose Lugo said he didn’t know about the shutdown until he tried getting to his appointment Monday morning. Instead, he said he’ll rely on the buses.

Tufts Medical Center officials said they’re still working with patients to spot trouble on their ride to the hospital, but generally said signage has been confusing

