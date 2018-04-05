BOSTON (WHDH) - Silver Line tunnel service has resumed Thursday morning after pieces of concrete crashed down Wednesday on a train platform.

Ongoing construction on Congress Street near the World Trade Center Station caused the concrete to come loose, according to officials.

In the interest of public safety, the MBTA closed the Silver Line tunnel from South Station to Silver Line Way. The MBTA ordered an engineering assessment to determine the extent of any structural damage that may have been caused by the constriction.

Replacement bus service ran on surface streets until the tunnel was cleared for safe use around 5 a.m. Thursday.

