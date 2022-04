BOSTON (WHDH) - Simmons University officially appointed its first Black president Monday.

Lynn Perry Wooten is the ninth person to lead the institution.

U.S. Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, as well as Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, attended the ceremony at Simmons.

