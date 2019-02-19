Simmons University equips students with ‘Peace of Mind’ safety device

BOSTON (WHDH) - In an effort to thwart unexpected and possible dangerous encounters on campus, Simmons University is giving its students a personal safety device that can quickly and discreetly alert law enforcement in case of emergency.

The POM, or “Peace of Mind” device, connects directly to a smartphone.

“If you’re ever in a situation that makes you feel unsafe, you can use your POM device to quickly and discreetly connect you to the closest emergency responder,” the university said in a post on YouTube.

So how does the device work? Simply press the device three times and it will alert either Simmons Public Safety or the nearest 911 center.

