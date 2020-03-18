Simon closing all retail properties amid coronavirus outbreak

Real Estate trust Simon announced Wednesday that they will be closing all of their retail properties in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Malls, Premium Outlets and Mills will be closed starting 7 p.m. Wednesday night and ending on March 29, according to a release issued by a spokesperson for the investment trust.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

Some Simon retail properties in Massachusetts include Square One Mall in Saugus, Copley Place in Boston, South Shore Plaza in Braintree, North Shore Mall in Peabody and the Burlington Mall.

