Simon closing all retail properties in attempt to slow spread of coronavirus

Real Estate trust Simon announced Wednesday that they are closing all of their retail properties in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Malls, Premium Outlets and Mills locked up their doors Wednesday at 7 p.m. for the next 11 days

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

Some Simon retail properties in Massachusetts include Square One Mall in Saugus, Copley Place in Boston, South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Northshore Mall in Peabody and the Burlington Mall.

Shopper George Roberts says he understands Simon’s decision to temporarily close its properties but added that he feels for the many employees who are now out of work.

“I guess it’s for the safety of the public, really,” he said. “It’s unfortunate for the employees; also for the people who want to get out of the house.”

Shopper Casey Cummings added that, “I think it’s probably the most appropriate thing to do at the moment.”

