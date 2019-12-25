‘Simply heartwarming!’: NH police officers deliver donated kitten to girl whose cat died

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - In what police described as “a wonderful example of the Christmas spirit,” two Manchester police officers delivered a donated kitten to a young girl whose cat recently died.

The kitten and food items were donated by an area resident who wished to remain anonymous, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

So Officers Jack Wagoner and Steve Bates brought the kitten to the young girl’s house.

The post said the moment was “Simply heartwarming!”

