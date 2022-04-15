(WHDH) — A man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he shot his neighbor’s dog as its owners, including a 10-year-old girl, looked on in shock.

John Fazzini, 61, of Aurora, Illinois, was arraigned Wednesday in Bond Court on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, reckless discharge of a firearm, and criminal damage to property, according to DuPage State Attorney Robert Berlin and Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on the evening of March 10 found an 8-year-old German shepherd named Jameson laying on a porch suffering from a gunshot wound, authorities said. The dog was shot once in the right side of his nose with the bullet exiting below his left ear.

An investigation reportedly revealed that Jameson was out for a walk with members of his family when they encountered Fazzini across the street walking his dog. It’s alleged that Fazzini’s dog began to bark, prompting Jameson to wiggle out of his harness and approach Fazzini.

After Jameson ran circles around Fazzini and his dog, he pulled out a gun and shot Jameson at point-blank range without warning, according to authorities.

“Mr. Fazzini pulled out a loaded handgun and shot a family pet just feet away from family members, including a ten-year-old girl,” Berlin said in a news release. “These allegations are simply unconscionable. This type of conduct will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force of the law.

Jameson was taken to a nearby veterinary hospital and received emergency medical treatment. He is now recovering from his injuries.

A judge ordered Fazzini held on $100,000 bond.

He is due back in court in May.

