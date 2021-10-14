(WHDH) — A United Kingdom-based casino site is looking to pay a “Simpsons” fan nearly $7,000 to watch and analyze every episode.

Platin Casino says that “it’s a well-known phenomenon that The Simpsons has predicted major life events” and they want to see what 2022 could possibly hold based on the hit show.

The Simpsons Series Analyst will spend eight weeks watching all 284 hours of the TV show, as well as its spinoff film while taking notes on stand-out storylines.

The casino site then plans to compile the storylines into a list of future predictions with a probability of each one happening.

The analyst will be paid £5,000 or the equivalent in their chosen currency. This breaks down to about $6,842.

An additional £75, or about $103, will be provided to cover all expenses that come with watching “The Simpsons.”

In addition, the casino site will send the analyst a weekly box of Homer Simpson’s favorite snack — donuts.

People can apply for the position by heading to Platin Casino’s website.

