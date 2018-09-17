BOSTON (WHDH) - Singer Ed Sheeran stopped by Boston Children’s Hospital over the weekend, putting big smiles on many of the patients’ faces.

The pop singer took time out of his busy tour schedule to answer the patients’ questions, pose for pictures and sing his hit song “Perfect” to them.

“Thank you Ed for helping to bring smiles to faces of our patients, families and staff,” the hospital wrote on Facebook.

Sheeran performed at Gillette Stadium Friday and Saturday.

