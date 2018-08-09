BOSTON (WHDH) - Singers looking to join the Boston Bruins organization this upcoming season belted out the national anthem at the TD Garden Wednesday.

The Bruins are searching for new stars who will be up in the bright lights before every home game, singing the United States and Canadian national anthems.

More than 600 people initially applied but only 52 of them were invited to the live auditions Wednesday.

Judges are selecting performers to be placed in a pool of candidates to sing the anthems throughout the 2018-19 season.

This group will replace Rene Rancourt who retired at the end of the 2017-18 season.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)