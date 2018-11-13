Single-car crash shuts down road in Londonderry, NH

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A Londonderry, New Hampshire road is closed following a single-car crash Tuesday.

Police responding to Old Derry Road between Checkerberry Lane and Manter Mill Road say a car struck a telephone pole.

One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Police say the road will be closed until about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)