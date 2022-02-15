BOSTON (WHDH) - Single-day tickets for the 2022 Boston Calling music festival will be made available for purchase later this week.

The three-day festival will make its return to Allston on Memorial Day weekend with headliners Metallica, The Strokes, and Foo Fighters.

Various one-day ticket packages, as well as a two-day general admission option, will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

To view the full day-to-day lineup, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)