GILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A single-engine Cessna 150 crashed into Lake Winnipesaukee near Gilford, New Hampshire late Saturday night with only the pilot on board, the FAA said.

The crash occurred at 9:15 p.m. and the condition of the pilot was not immediately available.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

