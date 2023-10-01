GILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A single-engine Cessna 150 crashed into Lake Winnipesaukee near Gilford, New Hampshire late Saturday night with only the pilot on board, the FAA said.

The crash occurred at 9:15 p.m. and the condition of the pilot was not immediately available.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox