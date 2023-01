BOSTON (WHDH) - Single game Red Sox tickets for the first two months of the 2023 season will go on sale Friday morning.

The Red Sox will open sales at 10 a.m. for April and May games, including opening day. The team will open the season at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles on March 30.

Single game tickets sell for as low as $20 each.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)