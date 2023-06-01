BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton mom graduated with honors and her 2-year-old daughter by her side, or in her arms. The pair walked across the graduation stage Thursday together.

Tiana Teixeira received an associate’s degree from Massasoit Community College, and the president of the college praised her during the ceremony.

Teixeira said her daughter Niyana, wearing her own cap and gown on Thursday, inspired her to keep working hard because earning her degree was a challenge.

“It’s definitely not easy balancing being a mom full-time and going to school part-time and then working full-time,” Teixeira said “I just had to basically had to you know put my mom cape on and finish strong.”

She told 7News that her graduation is also about also sharing a message to other single working moms, too.

“You can absolutely do it,” she told 7News last week. “Don’t feel like you can’t do it because you have kids. Your kids definitely want to see you do better as well, and your kids are your motivation.”

Teixeira said she’s very passionate about healthcare and hopes to pursue a bachelor’s degree in the future. Her goal is to work as an ultrasound technician.

