NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning, single-vehicle crash in New Bedford on Saturday that left two people dead and two people injured, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 140 southbound around 2 a.m. found a 2019 Honda Civic that had gone off the road and pronounced on e of the occupants dead on scene, according to state police.

The three remaining occupants were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of them succumbed to their injuries.

The names of the two people who died have not been released.

The State Police Crash Analysis Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Bristol County State Police Detective Unit responded to the scene to investigate.

No additional information was immediately available.

