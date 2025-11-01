NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning, single-vehicle crash in New Bedford on Saturday that left two teenagers dead and another hospitalized, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 140 southbound around 2 a.m. found a 2019 Honda Civic that had gone off the road and pronounced a 17-year-old boy dead at the scene, acording to state police.

A 15-year-old girl was also found in the area of the vheicle and taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, and 18-year-old from Dartmouth, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were considered non-life-threatening.

The names of the two people who died have not been released.

The State Police Crash Analysis Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Bristol County State Police Detective Unit responded to the scene to investigate.

No additional information was immediately available.

