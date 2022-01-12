WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Utility crews were called in to fix a massive water main break in Worcester Wednesday.

The break caused a large sinkhole on Shrewsbury Street early in the morning that swallowed up a dump truck.

The truck has since been removed and DPW crews say water service will be impacted for some people in the neighborhood.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

