STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to repair a sinkhole that opened on Route 24 in Stoughton on Sunday and caused significant traffic delays.

Traffic was backed up for miles on the southbound side of the highway after police closed the two right lanes to traffic near mile marker 37 so repairs could be done.

Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes.

There is no timeline for completing the work.

Rt. 24 South Traffic Update:



For the safety of motorists, the 2 right lanes are closed in Stoughton near mile 37 because of a sinkhole in the roadway.



Expect delays or seek alternate routes if traveling. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 30, 2024

