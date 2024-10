HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to a sinkhole on I-495 in Haverhill Monday morning.

The sinkhole appeared just after Exit 106 as the result of a water main break, authorities said.

State police said the incident could have a “major impact” on traffic in the area.

In #Haverhill, lane closures in place on I-495 SB south of exit 106 due to water main break. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 7, 2024

SP Andover and Newbury are currently on scene at a sinkhole on Rt 495 South just after Exit 106 as the result of a water main break. This incident will have a major impact upon traffic on Rt 495 through the Methuen-Haverhill corridor and interchanges at Routes 213 110 97 and 125 pic.twitter.com/wYSjdaRFj3 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 7, 2024

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)