BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials responded to reports of a sink hole in East Boston.

Shuttle buses are replacing service between Airport and Suffolk Downs on the blue line as the sinkhole is above a bridge there.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) says workers from Boston are looking to fix the sinkhole as its above the tracks near Wood Island.

Details at this time are limited.

