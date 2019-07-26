Sinkhole opens up in Prudential Tunnel, damaging cars, snarling traffic

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large pothole opened up inside Boston’s busy Prudential Tunnel on Friday, damaging several cars.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials say the hole was caused by the continued wear and tear of high traffic on the surface of the road.

Crews were forced to shut down one lane of travel so the hole could be repaired.

Sally Goldfarb was on her way to babysit her granddaughter when she drove over the damaged road.

“I needed to be towed, the guy behind me needed to be towed,” she said.

“You know right away because the car shakes,” she said. “Got out, flat.”

Goldfarb said that after she was towed, she had to have her tire replaced out of her own pocket — a fix she is hoping the state will cover.

“Mine came to $325 and I have a police report, I’ll have to put in a claim with the Department of Transportation,” she said.

There were no reported injuries.