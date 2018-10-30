WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went into a sinkhole created by a water main break in Woburn early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to the intersection of Olympia and Wildwood avenues just before 4 a.m. found the back-end of the car sticking out of the sinkhole.

The driver of that car is OK, police said.

The intersection temporarily shut down as crews worked to repair the water main break.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)