‘Sip. Peel. Win.’ promotion returns to Dunkin’ with chance to win $20M in prizes

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’s popular “Sip. Peel. Win.” promotion returns Wednesday with a chance to win $20 million in prizes, including free groceries, gasoline, home improvement, clothing, and airline travel.

Customers who buy a large or extra-large hot, iced or frozen beverage will get a game piece sticker on their cup.

In addition to millions of instant win prizes and free food and beverages, the Canton-based coffee chain says there are game pieces that will feature a unique code to enter into daily and grand prize sweepstakes.

Daily Prizes include Keurig coffee makers, Google Home Hubs, 4K TVs, and gift cards from Best Buy, Grubhub, Lyft, Shell and many others.

Four grand prize winners will be awarded prize packs that are comprised of the following gifts:

Dunkin’ coffee for a year

Shell gasoline for a year

Shipt groceries for a year

JetBlue round-trip tickets for two

A $2,500 Amazon.com gift card

A $2,000 home improvement gift card

The nationwide on-cup, peel-and-win game runs from Aug. 21 through Sept. 24.

