(CNN) — California’s parole board on Wednesday denied Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, opportunity for parole for three years, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told CNN.

Sirhan — who was 24 at the time — shot Kennedy in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, following a campaign event in which Kennedy celebrated primary victories in his run for the Democratic nomination for president in 1968.

Originally sentenced to death, Sirhan received a commuted sentence of life in prison in 1972.

The denial comes more than a year and a half after the board decided in August 2021 to recommend Sirhan for parole. California Gov. Gavin Newsom in January 2022 went against the recommendation and denied parole.

CNN has reached out to Sirhan’s attorney for comment.

