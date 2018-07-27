Sister and brother praised for returning wallet with $700

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A sister and brother in Colorado are being praised for returning a wallet that contained about $700 in cash.

Thirteen-year-old Haylie and 6-year-old Reagan Wenke are seen on home surveillance video approaching the front door of an Aurora home, where a robotic voice tells them to leave a message. Haylie said they had found a wallet outside a car and were returning it so no one would take the money.

Haylie tells KDVR-TV they were riding their bikes to a water park when they spotted the wallet. She says they didn’t need the money and thought it would be a good thing to return it.

The residents say the wallet belonged to their son.

