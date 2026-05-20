CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of one of the victims seriously injured when a gunman opened fire in the middle of Memorial Drive in Cambridge said he is still in the hospital recovering more than a week after the harrowing attack.

Casimir Bangoura was shot in the arm and both of his legs, his sister Sia Lelano told 7NEWS. Lelano said she was inside a nearby apartment during the shooting, and ran outside where she eventually found her brother hurt.

“I mean he bleeded [sic] a lot. He had one bone was broken. I mean he got, like, five bullets. He was more injured than the other person,” Lelano said.

Lelano said Bangoura came face to face with the gunman, identified by police as 46-year-old Tyler Brown. Brown would have kept shooting at her brother, but Lelano said fate intervened.

“The bullet jammed, that’s why,” she said. “Other than that he would have gotten killed. He was just a lucky man.”

Lelano attended a community meeting held in Cambridge Tuesday, where city leaders and residents met to understand more about the attack and the shooter’s motive. As everyone comes together to heal, she said her brother will continue to do the same.

“His spirit is fine. He’s doing good,” Lelano said. “You know, he’s trying to keep the composure as everybody here prays for him, everybody that knows him, he’s in pain.”

Lelano said doctors believe her brother will be able to walk again, but it will be a long road to recovery.

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