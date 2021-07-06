TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) -

A toddler fell in a pool but was pulled out by his sister and given CPR by his uncle, with the help of a Tewksbury dispatcher, and is now recovering, family said Tuesday.

The boy fell in an aboveground pool at a Harrison Road home at 11 a.m. , according to family members. Jace, who is almost 2, got onto the deck and into the water, but his 11-year-old sister saw him and pulled him out.

While his mother called 911, his uncle started to perform CPR and soon got help from a dispatcher.

“As soon as you pick up the call you hear a woman screaming for help and then the next thing you know a baby’s not breathing,” said dispatcher Josh Tirrell, who said a fellow dispatcher immediately stepped in. “Rebecca just went into action.”

While Jace was unresponsive when he was pulled form the pool, he was awake by the time first responders arrived and is recovering in the hospital, family members said. They hope to meet and thank the dispatcher in the future.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)