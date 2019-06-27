Sisters have babies 1 day apart at Worcester hospital, proud fathers are brothers

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two sisters welcomed bundles of joy into the world just one day apart in Worcester earlier this week — and the two happy fathers are coincidentally brothers, the hospital said.

Officials at St. Vincent Hospital’s Center For Women and Infants say they’re seeing double this week after Shelby Warman and Sarah Warman, two sisters who happened to become pregnant around the same time, delivered their babies less than 24 hours apart.

Jesus Soto Sanchez and Sarah Warman are the proud parents of Elias Soto Sanchez, who was born June 23 at 11:19 p.m., weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.

Shelby Warman gave birth to Baby Priscilla Soto Sanchez on June 24 at 8:39 pm. Priscilla weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces and is 19.5 inches long. Her father is Carlos Soto.

