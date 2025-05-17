CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The 2025 valedictorian at Clinton High School following in the footsteps of her sister.

Ella Askren is graduating at the top of her class and set to speak at graduation just one year after her sister – Ava Askren did the same.

Ella says a little friendly competition between the siblings helped drive her success.

“Knowing that I had the chance to be the valedictorian just like she was, it was definitely a lot of pressure,” said Ella.

But Ava, a proud sister, takes little credit for Ella’s achievement.

“I do think she motivated herself, and she worked very hard, and it was kind of all you,” said Ava.

It’s not just brains that run in the family. Both siblings excel in sports, different sports.

Ava played softball, indoor track, and cross country. Ella is a soccer star.

“I was the second all time leading goal scorer in Clinton High School,” said Ella.

No, weeks before the big speech, Ella is turning to her sister for advice.

“She shared her speech with me so that I can reference it,” said Ella.

It turns out, Ava was turning to Ella during her big moment too.

“For me personally, ,y family was sitting close so I just look at them or I look at my friends,” said Ava. “And you can forget everyone there if you’re looking at the people important to you. It’s kind of like you’re giving it to them. So if you just focus, you’ll be fine.”

